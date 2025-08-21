ECO reps attend Tehran event showcasing advances in dentistry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. A delegation from the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), led by Deputy Secretary General Ambassador Jandos Asanov, participated in the soft launch of the “First Scientific, Cultural and Commercial Congress and Exhibition in the Field of Dentistry” on August 20, 2025, Trend reports, citing ECO.

The event gathered high-level officials and stakeholders from Iran, including Dr. Mohseni Bandpei, Deputy Minister of Tourism at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

The Congress aims to become a leading platform to showcase advancements in dentistry, with a focus on health tourism, dental materials and equipment, and digital innovations. Organizers highlighted the initiative’s potential to strengthen regional cooperation in dental sciences, facilitate the exchange of medical technologies, and enhance collaboration in health tourism across the region.