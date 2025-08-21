SIMA KYC at Leobank

SIMA’s digital “KYC” (Know Your Customer) solution has been successfully integrated into the “Leobank” mobile application.

From now on, whenever an additional security check is required during the use of the mobile app, identity verification will be carried out using SIMA KYC’s facial recognition technology. Through this process, it will be determined whether the person performing the transaction is the actual account holder. The transaction will proceed only after the account holder’s identity has been confirmed.

The main purpose of this innovation is to strengthen digital security, enhance customer experience, and reduce the risks of cyber fraud in transactions carried out without the customer’s physical presence.

It should be noted that with this update, the number of Azerbaijani banks integrated with SIMA’s products has reached 12.

About "SİMA KYC"

“SİMA KYC” (Know Your Customer) is a digital solution developed in 2023 by AzInTelecom, one of the companies of AZCON Holding. This solution uses biometric facial recognition to identify users. It can be applied to all processes requiring identity verification.