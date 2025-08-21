Azerbaijan's e-vehicle imports from China decline in 6M2025
In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 415 electric vehicles from China, worth $11.2 million, marking a sharp decline from 929 units and $32 million during the same period last year. Overall, imports from 14 countries reached 1,505 units valued at $62 million.
