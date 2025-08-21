Uzbekistan, China discuss creation of innovation center in agriculture and tourism

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 21. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Ilzat Kasimov held talks with representatives of the Chinese companies Aladdin Holdings Group, Tai Chang Special Steel and B.A Holdings, Trend reports via the Ministry.

The meeting focused on the initiative to establish the “Uzbekistan-China Innovation Center in the Field of Modern Agriculture and Cultural-Tourism Industry.” According to the sides, the center will create new jobs and accelerate the introduction of innovative approaches in agriculture and tourism.

Following the negotiations, the parties agreed to intensify cooperation between Uzbek and Chinese companies, implement the project in stages, and maintain regular dialogue to ensure its effective realization.

Uzbekistan and China maintain a broad strategic partnership covering trade, investment and infrastructure projects. China is one of Uzbekistan’s largest trading partners, with bilateral trade exceeding $14 billion in 2024. Joint initiatives in agriculture and tourism are increasingly viewed as promising directions to diversify cooperation beyond energy and industrial sectors.