Azerbaijan boosts pomegranate exports to int'l markets
Azerbaijan has significantly increased its pomegranate exports to international markets, sending over 5,000 tons worth approximately $4.3 million in the first seven months of the year, up nearly 38 percent in volume and 32 percent in value compared with last year.
