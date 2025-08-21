Romania takes big leap toward clean energy future

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Romania has made a major advance in its clean energy transition, securing more than 2.7 gigawatts (GW) of new solar and wind capacity in its second renewable energy auction, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on August 21, Trend reports.

With this feather in its cap, Romania’s total newly awarded renewable capacity now tops 4 GW, jumping the gun on the country’s national targets well ahead of the game.



The EBRD rolled out the red carpet for the result, seeing it as a giant leap toward a greener and more sustainable energy system. The Bank also tipped its hat to the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Enlargement for throwing its weight behind the initiative.

Romania's renewable auctions constitute a strategic initiative within a broader framework aimed at expediting the decarbonization process, enhancing energy security protocols, and ensuring compliance with EU climate objectives.

