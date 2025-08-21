Azerbaijan Railways expands fleet with fresh batch of freight wagons (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Railways has expanded its freight fleet with 300 new wagons, including half-wagons and platform wagons, to modernize operations and meet rising demand for container and bulk cargo transport. The new wagons, along with planned additions of locomotives, will enhance efficiency on domestic routes and international transit corridors, supporting the country’s growing role in regional trade.

