Azerbaijan Railways expands fleet with fresh batch of freight wagons (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan Railways has expanded its freight fleet with 300 new wagons, including half-wagons and platform wagons, to modernize operations and meet rising demand for container and bulk cargo transport. The new wagons, along with planned additions of locomotives, will enhance efficiency on domestic routes and international transit corridors, supporting the country’s growing role in regional trade.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy