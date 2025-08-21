Kazakhstan opens general consulate in Kyrgyzstan’s Osh

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 21. In advance of the official visit by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan officially inaugurated its General Consulate in the city of Osh, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermukhamet Konuspaev, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Asein Isaev, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the Osh region Elchibek Zhantaev, Mayor of Osh Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, as well as representatives of the Kyrgyz public and business communities.

Speaking at the event, Konuspaev noted that the opening of the General Consulate of Kazakhstan in this region is a highly symbolic event, representing the steadfastness and strength of the good-neighborly and brotherly relations between the two countries.

“Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are not just neighbors but the closest partners and allies, united by shared values and a common aspiration for peace, stability, and prosperity in Central Asia. Today, Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation is marked by a high level of dynamic, multifaceted interaction. Thanks to the political will of our countries’ leaders and regular high-level contacts, an exemplary model of interstate cooperation has been built between the two nations,” the deputy minister emphasized.

Isaev emphasized that the inauguration of Kazakhstan’s General Consulate in Osh serves as a significant affirmation of the evolving partnership between the two allied nations and will undoubtedly catalyze the enhancement and broadening of comprehensive bilateral collaboration.



The consular jurisdiction of the General Consulate of Kazakhstan encompasses the Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Batken territories, within which an estimated population of around 3,000 Kazakh nationals is situated.



Osh, boasting a demographic footprint of approximately 500,000 inhabitants, ranks as the second-largest urban agglomeration within the Kyrgyz Republic. It functions as a pivotal nexus for administrative governance, economic activities, and cultural exchanges in the southern region of the nation.

