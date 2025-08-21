Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Uzbek-Azerbaijani summit agreements reviewed in Tashkent

Politics Materials 21 August 2025 16:58 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Uzbek MFA

Gulnara Rahimova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. On August 20, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Bobur Usmanov held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan, Huseyn Guliyev, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The discussions focused on the implementation of agreements reached during the Uzbek-Azerbaijani summit held in early July in Baku. The parties exchanged views on carrying out joint events marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in continuing a systematic dialogue in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

