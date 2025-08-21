Kazakhstan plans to coact with NATO to whip up peacekeepers

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 21. The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, to the European Union, and to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Roman Vasilenko, met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and announced the intention to train peacekeepers for UN missions, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

In the course of the assembly, Vasilenko articulated that the primary objective of synergistic engagement with NATO for Kazakhstan is the capacity-building of peacekeeping contingents within the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, aimed at operational readiness for deployment in peacekeeping missions sanctioned by the United Nations.



Vasilenko further engaged in the formal protocol of credential presentation to NATO's Secretary General, Mark Rutte. Subsequent to the formal credentialing ceremony, the stakeholders engaged in a discourse regarding the dynamics of collaboration between Kazakhstan and NATO, alongside deliberations on pertinent matters within the global agenda.



Upon conclusion of the meeting, the stakeholders reached a consensus to perpetuate the advancement of collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing the operational efficacy of the peacekeeping capabilities within the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) is a military alliance established in 1949 for the collective defense of its members. It includes countries from North America and Europe that pledge to protect each other in case of aggression. The main goal of NATO is to ensure security and stability in the Atlantic region. Currently, the alliance is actively engaged in counter-terrorism efforts and responding to new threats.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel