Turkmenistan, UAE's Etihad Rail lean forward, steeling transport and logistics co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 21. A meeting of high-ranking representatives of Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was held in Ashgabat to discuss cooperation in the transport sector, Trend reports via the UAE diplomatic mission.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Transport and Communications Mammetkhan Chakiyev met with the UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al Hameli and a delegation from Etihad Rail. The meeting was also attended by Turkmenistan's Minister of Railway Transport Mammet Akmamedov.

Throughout the discussions, the stakeholders engaged in a dialogue regarding avenues to enhance bilateral synergies in the realms of transportation and logistics. They deliberated on matters of reciprocal significance pertaining to the advancement of transport connectivity between the two nations.



Etihad Rail, a pivotal stakeholder in the UAE's rail infrastructure ecosystem, is actively engaged in the execution of extensive transportation initiatives within the regional framework.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel