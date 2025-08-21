Uzbekistan, China discuss cooperation on railway infrastructure projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 21. The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan hosted a meeting between Deputy Minister Ilzat Kasimov and a Chinese delegation led by Ke Dimin, Director of the Beijing China Railway Construction Electrification Design & Research Institute, Trend reports via the Ministry.

Discussions centered around synergistic collaboration in locomotive refurbishment, upkeep, and leasing frameworks; the pedagogical enhancement of locomotive operators; the technological advancement of diesel traction units; infrastructural support for electric rolling stock; and the strategic evolution of Uzbekistan’s rail transport infrastructure. The discourse encompassed three prominent entities within the Chinese industrial landscape—Zhengzhou Gongying Railway Equipment, China Railway Construction Corporation, and Tangshan Baichuan Intelligent Machinery.



Subsequent to the convening, both parties reached a consensus to perpetuate collaborative efforts on the execution of innovative initiatives within the railway domain, with the objective of fortifying and modernizing Uzbekistan’s transportation framework.

The Uzbekistan Railways function as the principal entity in the national rail transport ecosystem. The entity holds and oversees the comprehensive railway framework across the entire country. This organization operates as a state-owned joint-stock entity, instituted in 1994 to oversee and optimize railway logistics across the entirety of Uzbekistan. The entity boasts a human capital of 54,700 personnel.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel