Kazakhstan tightens reins on its borders to keep its fuel supply shipshape
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar held a meeting on Kazakhstan’s fuel and lubricants market, emphasizing stable supply and stronger control over petroleum product turnover at the borders. The Ministry of Energy confirmed market stability and sufficient reserves. Sklyar tasked authorities with creating a plan to prevent illegal cross-border fuel flows and enhance monitoring to ensure domestic needs are met without shortages
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy