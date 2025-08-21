Kazakhstan tightens reins on its borders to keep its fuel supply shipshape

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar held a meeting on Kazakhstan’s fuel and lubricants market, emphasizing stable supply and stronger control over petroleum product turnover at the borders. The Ministry of Energy confirmed market stability and sufficient reserves. Sklyar tasked authorities with creating a plan to prevent illegal cross-border fuel flows and enhance monitoring to ensure domestic needs are met without shortages

