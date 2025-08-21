Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye Materials 21 August 2025 17:24 (UTC +04:00)
French, Turkish presidents highlight Trump-led Armenian-Azerbaijani meeting
Photo: Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21.​ French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held discussions on the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

The French president shared details of the meeting on his official X page.

“We acknowledged the optimism generated by the Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting under President Trump on August 8. It is important that progress continues, leading to the opening of all borders and strengthening regional cooperation,” Macron wrote.

The two heads of state also reaffirmed France’s preparedness to engage in a robust and forward-looking bilateral framework.

