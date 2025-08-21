Uzbekistan and Oman agree to expand investment and trade co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 21. The Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, held a series of high-level meetings in Muscat with senior representatives of Oman’s government and business community, Trend reports via the Ministry.

Talks were held with Qais Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion; Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, President of the Oman Investment Authority; Ali Al Abri, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources; as well as executives from Suhail Bahwan Group, Sohar International Bank, Oman Cables, Asyad Group, and MB Holding.

During the meetings, the Uzbek delegation presented a portfolio of ready-to-launch project initiatives in sectors such as petrochemicals, energy, mining, engineering, agriculture, textiles, food processing, logistics, and tourism. Uzbekistan’s investment climate was outlined in detail, with emphasis on investor protection guarantees, tax and customs incentives, preferential treatment in industrial zones, and a special regime for strategic projects.

The parties reached agreements on launching new joint projects and expanding cooperation in priority sectors. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening long-term economic ties, with a particular focus on joint investments, infrastructure development, and trade diversification.