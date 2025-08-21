Closer relations with U.S. logical step for Azerbaijan - MP Fariz Ismailzade to DW

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Closer ties with the United States are a logical step for Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijani MP Fariz Ismailzade in an interview with Deutsche Welle, Trend reports.

"Our goal is to be independent," he said. "We don’t want to break away from Russia only to become a puppet of the West."

He noted that in the current geopolitical environment, Azerbaijan is building new alliances with Central Asia as well as with Türkiye.

"Russia is tied up elsewhere. We have more room to strengthen our diplomatic relations with other countries—also thanks to our success in Karabakh," the MP added.