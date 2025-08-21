KazMunayGas net profit declines in 1H2025 amid global oil price drop
KazMunayGas's net profit for the first half of 2025 dropped by 2.8 percent to 534 billion tenge ($1,044 million) compared to 2024. The decline is attributed to lower global oil prices, higher depreciation, reduced financial income, and negative exchange rate effects.
