LACHIN, Azerbaijan, August 22.​ A proposal has been made to create a unified center to combat crime across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Trend reports.

The suggestion was put forward by Yuri Zhdanov, Executive Secretary of the Coordination Council of Prosecutors General of CIS member states, during an international conference in Lachin titled "National Leader Heydar Aliyev is the author of the Constitution of independent Azerbaijan."

Zhdanov highlighted the growing challenges facing societies and prosecutorial bodies today, including the illegal drug trade, smuggling, and violations of property rights.

“I want to emphasize the importance of fighting crime in cyberspace. Cybercrime has become a scourge affecting virtually all countries, from developed to developing, targeting citizens of all economic levels, as well as corporations and even entire states.

We must unite our efforts to exchange best practices, share information on cybercrime, and mutually enhance the skills of prosecutorial staff in CIS member states. I also believe it is necessary to raise the issue of creating a unified center to fight crime, allowing colleagues to study the legislation and practices of different countries,” Zhdanov added.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is holding an international conference in Lachin on the theme “National Leader Heydar Aliyev is the author of the Constitution of independent Azerbaijan.” The conference is attended by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Executive Secretary of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of the CIS Member States Yuri Jdanov and his deputy Abdurakhmon Khotambekov, Prosecutors of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Türkiye Ahmet Gökay Aktas and Mustafa Yakar, as well as Prosecutor of the International Cooperation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Georgia Temur Tsindeliiani and other guests.

