Brotherly peoples of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan to foster greater cooperation - Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, August 22. We are brotherly peoples of three countries located in one region, which in the future will lead to even greater potential for cooperation, including in the cultural sphere, said Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, during a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the city of Turkmenbashi on August 22, Trend reports.

"We are united by the Caspian Sea. I am confident that our bilateral meeting will be fruitful. In addition to the bilateral meeting, a trilateral meeting in the Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan format is also planned.

As you noted, we are brotherly peoples of three countries located in one region, which in the future will lead to even greater potential for cooperation, including in the cultural sphere," said Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.