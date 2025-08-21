Forcibly displaced persons, including those injured, and whose relatives killed due to Armenian armed forces’ attacks on Khojaly, Lachin, Kalbajar, and Gubadli testify in court (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. A public court hearing continued on August 21 regarding the criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The trial, held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that each accused person was provided with a translator in their preferred language and defense lawyers.

The hearing was attended by the accused, their defense attorneys, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors defending the state’s accusations.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the judicial panel, the prosecutors defending the state’s accusations, the translators, and others to the victims participating in the trial for the first time, and explained their rights and obligations as stipulated by law.

The hearing continued with the testimonies of the victims.

The legal heir of the victim, Aziz Huseynov – Sonagul Shirinova, stated in her testimony that her brother was martyred on June 16, 1994, in Khojavend as a result of the provocation of the Armenian armed forces, while her brother-in-law Habil Shirinov was martyred on June 26, 1993, in the village of Khidirli, Aghdam.

As a result of attacks by the Armenian armed forces, the legal heir of the victim, Elgin Abbasli – his father, Aghayar Abbasov, said that he became an IDP from Lachin in 1992. He noted that his son was martyred while evacuating the wounded from Shusha during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020.

Victim Mustafa Aghayev testified that he was wounded as a result of the provocation of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Sadarak district on June 16, 2021.

Victim Vusala Salmanova stated that she was forcibly displaced from the Lachin district in 1992 due to the Armenian armed forces’ attacks.

Victim Gulnara Soltanova mentioned stated that on October 31, 1993, while traveling by car in Aghdam with her family members, she was taken hostage by servicemen of the Armenian armed forces: “They kept us in a prison in Khankendi, then in a children's hospital. There was an Armenian policeman named Zhirik. He caused us a lot of suffering and torture while we were being held hostage. I was 24 years old at the time. We were held hostage for five months.”

Ilgar Zaidov, who said that he was taken prisoner near the Harami plain in February 1995, stated that he was held captive by the Armenian armed forces for one year and three months. “First they kept me in Hadrut, then in Khankendi, and then in Shusha prison. While I was in prison, they severely tortured me. They beat me with machine gun butts, kicked me, and punched me. Months later, I was released from captivity,” he said.

Victim Rahila Hajiyeva, said that she, along with her family members, was taken hostage during the Khojaly genocide in February 1992. Hajiyeva stated that they had previously lived in Khankendi. She noted that when the violence against Azerbaijanis began in Khankendi in 1988, they were forced to flee, first to Shusha, and later to Khojaly. During the Khojaly tragedy, they were taken hostage by the Armenian armed forces.

Hajiyeva testified that the Armenian servicemen disemboweled the pregnant daughter-in-law of Jalil, a resident of Khankendi, with a knife and removed her baby.

Gultekin Jalilova, a resident of the village of Aghjakand in Kalbajar, noted that they were forced to leave the village on March 31, 1993: “My father, mother, two brothers and I left the village in a ‘Niva’ car. When we reached the village of Zulfugarli, there were many soldiers there. Many trucks were parked in the area called the Tunnel. They were all people who had fled from their places of residence. The Armenian armed forces took away our jewelry. As we emerged from the tunnel, the tragedy on the surrounding cliffs became clear. The desperate wailing our daughters-in-law surrounded us. I was 16 years old at the time. We came to Ganja with great suffering, our feet were frostbitten.”

In their testimonies, victims Khadija Ahmadova and Mahizar Abdullayeva said they were forced to leave Lachin in 1992 due to the attacks of Armenian armed forces, adding that their homes were looted.

Lachin district resident Vidadi Mammadov noted that he was wounded in the left knee joint as a result of the attacks by the Armenian armed forces, stating: "My brother-in-law was martyred, and four members of one family in our village were taken hostage. We still have no information about them.”

In his testimony, victim Elvin Farhadli mentioned that his father Vidadi Farhadov, was killed on September 19, 2023, as a result of artillery strike by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups while working on construction sites in Shusha.

Victim Anar Orujov emphasized that his father Telman Orujov, mother Raya Rahimova, sister Tarana Orujova, as well as his uncle and cousin were killed in the Khojaly tragedy perpetrated by the Armenian armed forces: “The television footage shows that my father Telman Orujov was scalped.”

Victim Naila Aslanova, who stated that her brother and cousin were martyred in the village of Gulabird, Lachin, as a result of attacks by Armenian armed forces in 1992, said that she was forcibly displaced from Lachin on May 18, 1992.

Subsequently, the lawyer of the accused Arayik Harutyunyan filed a motion to meet with his client confidentially.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev granted the motion and the court recessed for the confidential meeting.

Following the break, the court hearing continued with the testimonies of the victims.

Khankishi Gafarov from the village of Khilly in the Neftchala district said that in early 1994, during the battles in the direction of the Omar Pass in Kalbajar, he was surrounded by Armenian armed forces. He emphasized that there were many killed and wounded during the fighting, adding: “We were surrounded for four days, in the snow, my legs and arms were frostbitten. Then we were captured and taken to Armenia. Every day, we were subjected to brutal acts of torture. After some time, I was released. My left leg was amputated due to frostbite.”

Answering questions from accused David Manukyan, Khankishi Gafarov stated that while he was in captivity in Armenia, he was subjected to beatings and torture every day, dogs were set on him, and a cross was gouged into his forehead with a knife.

Afterwards, the forensic medical examination report on the injuries received by Khankishi Gafarov was announced.

The victims, Fakhraddin Aghayev, Loghman Balayev, Ali Ganbarov, Latif Mursalov, Ramazan Mamedov and Chirag Mehraliyev, stated in their testimonies that they were forcibly displaced from the Kalbajar district in 1993 due to the Armenian armed forces’ attacks.

In their testimonies, the victims - Minara Mirzayeva, Vazirkhan Suleymanov, Shahin Mammadov, Aida Majnunova, Tahira Zeynalova, Saadat Heydarova, Tahira Abdullayeva, Gulsara Ahmadova, Amina Maharramova, Zamina Garashova, Afag Gasimova, Sakhavat Rzayev, Sadraddin Ismayilov, Elshad Huseynov, Mahir Mirzayev, Vasif Jabrayilov, Chingiz Ilyasov, Sarkhan Kazimov, Khagani Mustafayev, Mahammad Ahmadov, Galib Ismayilov, Rasim Bashirov, Ahmad Garayev, Nijat Behbudov, Kamala Hasanova, Batura Guliyeva, Fargana Rasulova, Yegana Aslanova and Anvar Abdullayev - stated that due to the Armenian armed forces’ attacks in 1992, the Lachin district was shelled with artillery and other weapons and ammunition, villages were burned down, and thus, they became IDPs.

Mustafa Amirov and Elkhan Shikhaliyev noted that they were also wounded due to the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

Afterwards, Humbat Alirzayev, Sakhavat Aliyev and Astan Bayramov, said that they were forcibly displaced from the Gubadli district in 1993 due to the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

During the meeting, the legal heirs of the victims and the victims answered questions from senior assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for special assignments Tuqay Rahimli, Head of the Department of Public Prosecution Defense of the Prosecutor General's Office Nasir Bayramov, public prosecutors Fuad Musayev, Vusal Abdullayev and Tarana Mammadova, as well as the defendants and their attorneys.

The trial will continue on August 22.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state - including the aforementioned criminal association - on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals - Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan - are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and additional articles.