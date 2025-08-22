Plenty of families relocated to Aghdam district's Khidirli village get house keys

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22.​ A total of 68 families, including 252 individuals, have been resettled in the village of Khidirli in the Aghdam district and received the keys to their new homes, Trend reports.

The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, along with representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, as well as specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

