bp wraps up new phase of social investment initiative in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22.​ bp announced the successful completion of the third phase of its social investment project in Azerbaijan, aimed at supporting the development of highly skilled local talent, Trend reports.

The education initiative is part of bp’s commitment to contribute to the country’s sustainable future by nurturing world-class local professionals.

Building on the success of previous phases, the third stage supported 30 talented Azerbaijani youth, all of whom gained admission to prestigious universities in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Ten participants were accepted into bachelor’s programs, while 20 pursued master’s degrees.

Participants secured placements at top-ranking institutions including Bilkent University, Imperial College London, University of Cambridge, University College London (UCL), National University of Singapore, Columbia University, University of California, UC Berkeley, Johns Hopkins University, University of Manchester, University of Bologna, Hong Kong University, and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), among others. These results highlight the participants’ strong academic potential and the effectiveness of the support provided.

The participants were selected from underprivileged families and received comprehensive assistance, including SAT and IELTS test preparation, admission guidance, and access to fully funded scholarships at international universities. As a result, 24 of the 30 students have already secured scholarships from various sources, while applications from the remaining six are under review.

Certificates were awarded to the participants during a ceremony marking their achievements, and they shared their future plans with the audience.

“We are very pleased to see the continued success of this initiative. By supporting talented Azerbaijani youth, the project contributes to shaping a bright future for the country. The increasing number of students admitted to the world’s most prestigious universities reflects their talent and determination, as well as the importance of investing in education. We remain committed to supporting the development of national talent and contributing to Azerbaijan’s sustainable and prosperous future,” said Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, Vice President of bp in the Caspian region.

The total value of the third phase was 150,000 manat ($88,235), and it ran for 11 months, from August 2024 to July 2025. The project was implemented by the local organization ROOF Academic Training.

