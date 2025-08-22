U.S. sanctions two China-based terminals over Iranian oil imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. The U.S. State Department announced new sanctions targeting two China-based crude oil and petroleum product terminals that facilitated the import of millions of barrels of Iranian-origin oil, Trend reports.

The move aims to curb revenue streams the Iranian regime uses to fund terrorism and maintain internal repression.

The sanctioned companies are QINGDAO PORT HAIYE DONGJIAKOU OIL PRODUCTS in Shandong Province and YANGSHAN SHENGANG INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM STORAGE AND TRANSPORTATION in Zhejiang Province. Both terminals handled shipments sold by the U.S.-designated National Iranian Oil Company, including deliveries aboard multiple U.S.-sanctioned vessels.

Under the sanctions, all property and interests of the designated entities within U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are prohibited from engaging in transactions with them without authorization from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

This marks the fourth round of sanctions against China-based terminal operators, reflecting Washington’s broader strategy to apply maximum economic pressure on Tehran in line with National Security Presidential Memorandum-2.

The State Department emphasized that sanctions are intended to drive behavioral change rather than punish, and companies can petition for removal from the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List following established procedures.