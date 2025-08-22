Azerbaijan to launch Murovdag tunnel project in coming year (PHOTO)

Kalbajar, Azerbaijan, August 22. The Murovdag Tunnel is one of the longest road tunnels in the world, Azerbaijan State Agency of Automobile Roads (AAYDA) project engineer, Eyyub Huseynov told to participants of a media tour organized in Kalbajar, Trend reports.

"All safety measures were taken during the construction of the tunnel. The Murovdag ridge begins at the 13.5th kilometer of the route. Thus, the most important section of the road passes through the Murovdag ridge. Here, the altitude above sea level increases from 1,700 to 3,250 meters. For the safe operation of the road in winter, it was deemed appropriate to build a tunnel under the Murovdag ridge. The Murovdag Tunnel is one of the longest road tunnels in the world. The tunnel will have four lanes: two entry lanes and two exit lanes. Earthworks in the tunnel, as well as work on the construction of 38 transition tunnels connecting the right and left sections, have already been completed. In addition to the Murovdag Tunnel, four more tunnels with a total length of 2,636 meters are being built as part of the project. The main construction work in these tunnels, including drilling, concreting, and most of the other technical work, has already been completed," he said.

Eyyub Huseynov also noted that the tunnel is scheduled to open next year. Overall, 87 percent of the work on the highway project has already been completed.

On August 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the progress of work on the Toganal-Kalbajar-İstisu highway.