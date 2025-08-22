Iran sees sharp decline in imports from Georgia in early year

Iran’s imports from Georgia dropped sharply in the first four months of the current Iranian year, totaling around 7,500 tons worth $24 million. Overall, Iran imported roughly 12.2 million tons of goods valued at $17.6 billion, focusing mainly on essential products while restricting imports of domestically produced items.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register