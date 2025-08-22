Azerbaijan doubles natural gas exports to Georgia in 6M2025
Azerbaijan exported around 1.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Georgia in the first half of 2025, slightly down from last year. The country produced approximately 25 billion cubic meters of gas during the same period, with major contributions from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Shah Deniz, Absheron fields, and SOCAR’s share.
