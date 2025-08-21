Azerbaijan sees uptick in power exports to Georgia in 6M2025
Azerbaijan significantly increased its electricity exports to Georgia in the first seven months of 2025, delivering 465 million kWh and generating $27 million in revenue, up sharply from last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy