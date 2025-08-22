Uzbekistan's construction sector taking off as new enterprises roll out
The growth reflects ongoing investment and development across the country, with the highest concentration of construction enterprises found in Tashkent city, followed by Tashkent, Fergana, and Samarkand regions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy