Azerbaijan signs contracts for new combat aircraft purchase - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Azerbaijan signed contracts for new combat aircraft purchase, said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting with Kalbajar city residents, Trend reports.

"We exacted our revenge on the enemy on the battlefield. We once again showed the greatness of our people. We did not do to them what they did to us. However, what they did will never be erased from our memory, including the war crimes committed against the people of Kalbajar. The genocide, the Khojaly genocide, the hostility, enmity and brutality against our people from other regions will never be erased from our memory, and nor should they. I am saying this both as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the country that won the war and as a participant in the peace process with Armenia, with a defeated Armenia. We do not want war. We want peace. But that bloody history should never be erased from our memory. We should never be deceived by sweet words and we should always be vigilant. Of course, our Armed Forces are on guard of the interests and security of our state every moment, every day. We are watching, seeing and will detect all possible sources of danger. We are building up our military capacity. After the Second Karabakh War, we have increased the number of our special forces both in Caspian Sea and in all other armed forces by thousands - I don't want to specify the number, but it is a large number. New commando forces have been created.

The most modern unmanned aerial vehicles and new artillery systems have been brought to our country. Now contracts have been signed for new combat aircraft, while the existing aircraft have been fully modernized. We must be ready for war at any moment. Because the processes in the world are going in such a direction that it is impossible to predict what may happen tomorrow. We ourselves are the guarantor of our security – the government, the people and our Armed Forces. Therefore, if someone's sick mind decides to commit a provocation against Azerbaijan, I think they will regret it again. From now on, we will live as a victorious people and a victorious state," President Ilham Aliyev said.