Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan forge new pathways for strategic partnership – ahead of President Tokayev’s Bishkek visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21.​ President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on an official visit at the invitation of President Sadyr Zhaparov on August 21.

The visit marks a significant step in the development of the strategic partnership between the two countries, which have traditionally maintained close political and economic ties rooted in shared history, culture, and geopolitical interests.

The frequency of meetings between Kazakh and Kyrgyz leaders in recent years, including the third since 2022, reflects a high level of trust and mutual understanding. During the visit, bilateral negotiations in a narrow format and the seventh session of the Supreme Interstate Council are scheduled, highlighting the systematic nature of dialogue and the importance of a coordinated strategic agenda.

Special attention is being given to strengthening cooperation and joint political initiatives within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), where both countries are active members. Since 2015, the removal of the customs border between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan within the EAEU has stimulated growth in trade and investment cooperation.

In 2024, trade turnover between the countries increased by 1.5 percent to $1.7 billion. Kazakhstan remained the leading partner in bilateral trade, raising exports by 2.7 percent to 4.3 million tons, valued at $1.2 billion, a 10 percent increase. Key export categories include a sharp rise in smartphone exports, tripling to 366,600 units, as well as oil, gas, and bitumen, which increased 1.5 times to 223,100 tons.

Gold exports from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan amounted to 3.2 tons, valued at $238.4 million, down 18 percent from the previous year. Other goods, including cigarettes and soft drinks, showed minor changes.

Imports from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan fell by 3.7 percent in volume and 15.7 percent in value, totaling 694,400 tons and $455.9 million, respectively. At the same time, purchases of Kyrgyz cookies and wafers rose by 27 percent.

In the first quarter of 2025, trade turnover between the countries grew by 43.5 percent, reaching nearly $100 million, with Kazakh exports to Kyrgyzstan up 44.3 percent and imports up 39 percent.

Investment levels remain relatively low but show positive growth. In 2024, Kyrgyzstan invested $4.8 million in Kazakhstan’s economy, up 17 percent, while Kazakhstan invested $47.9 million in Kyrgyzstan, an increase of 5 percent.

The number of companies with Kyrgyz capital in Kazakhstan fell by 5 percent at the beginning of 2025, to 2,200 enterprises. Growth is noted in the service and professional sectors, reflecting the diversification of Kyrgyz business presence.

During President Tokayev’s visit, the “Golden Bridge of Friendship” monument will be inaugurated, symbolizing the strengthening of bilateral relations. In addition, a branch of the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University will open in Osh, providing new avenues for educational exchange and scientific collaboration.

The launch of Kazakhstan’s General Consulate in Osh will further expand the country’s diplomatic presence and streamline administrative interactions. The visit program also features Kazakh Film Days in Kyrgyzstan and the third Kyrgyz-Kazakh Youth Forum, highlighting both nations’ commitment to fostering humanitarian and cultural ties.

Kyrgyzstan’s membership in the EAEU since 2015 has significantly facilitated integration with Kazakhstan. In the first half of 2024, EAEU trade turnover between the countries reached $118.6 million, while the total annual trade volume was about $351 million, up 8.4 percent from 2023.

The EAEU provides favorable conditions for the free movement of goods, services, capital, and labor, promoting economic ties and reducing transaction costs.

President Tokayev’s official visit to Kyrgyzstan opens a new chapter in Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations, emphasizing the importance of cooperation on political, economic, and cultural levels.

Further development of the partnership within the EAEU and bilateral mechanisms, growth in trade and investment, and implementation of joint educational and cultural projects create a sustainable foundation for long-term cooperation.

Challenges persist, including the need to boost mutual investments, diversify trade, and enhance transport and logistics infrastructure. Nonetheless, given their geographic proximity and shared interests, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan hold considerable potential to deepen integration and reach new milestones in their bilateral relationship.