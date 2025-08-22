Kazakhstan expands aviation fleet with plans to double by 2030
Photo: Air Astana's official telegram account
Kazakhstan's aircraft fleet has reached 104, with new additions including Airbus A320s and a Boeing 737 MAX 8 in early 2025. Deputy Transport Minister Maksat Kaliakparov announced plans to expand the fleet to 216 by 2030.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy