Uzbekistan, Qatar set to kick off preferential trade deal preparations

Photo: Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 22. Uzbekistan and Qatar have agreed to begin preparations for a preferential trade agreement, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The agreement follows a series of meetings held on August 20–21 in Doha by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, with key representatives from Qatar’s government and business sectors.

During the talks, the sides also agreed to organize the “Made in Uzbekistan” exhibition in Doha in 2026 and establish the Uzbekistan-Qatar Business Council.

Following the talks, agreements were reached on the localization of pharmaceutical production, the establishment of an electric bus plant, the launch of projects in construction and real estate, the development of smart urban districts, mining and processing of mineral resources, as well as joint investments in tourism infrastructure and the hotel industry.

Negotiations involved ministers responsible for investment and foreign trade, alongside executives from major companies including Qatar Pharma, Tamam International, Almana Group, Ariane Real Estate, Retaj Group, Al Mansour Group, Petro White, Qatar Mining, Global Infrastructure Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, and Al Jabor Trading.

The Uzbek delegation also showcased investment opportunities in energy, pharmaceuticals, mechanical engineering, construction materials, food and textile industries, mining, and tourism, detailing practical aspects of Uzbekistan’s investment climate, such as capital protection guarantees, tax and customs incentives, and special conditions for strategic projects.