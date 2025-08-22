Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
President Putin sends congratulatory letter to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva

Politics Materials 22 August 2025 11:05 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Russian president's office

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, well-being, and success in your state duties.

Kindly convey my regards to Ilham Heydarovich and all members of your family," the letter reads.

