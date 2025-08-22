Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan set course for closer water and energy coordination

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 22. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev raised the issue of coordinating relations in the field of water supply and energy during a press conference with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, the effective use of transboundary water resources is becoming a key factor for the stability and sustainable development of the region.

“In this regard, we consider it appropriate to continue cooperation in this area. We are ready to strictly adhere to all agreements and make efforts to implement joint projects of strategic importance,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During his speech, President Tokayev also named the strengthening of regional integration as one of the pressing issues. It was noted that both sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the Interregional Forum in the near future.

In the course of the meeting, it was also highlighted that the negotiations touched upon the potential for cooperation in digitalization and e-government. An agreement was reached to exchange experience and develop communication in the field of digital economic transformation.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Japarov signed the decisions of the seventh meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic. Members of the official delegations signed a Roadmap to increase bilateral trade turnover to $3 billion by 2030 and other intergovernmental and interagency documents.