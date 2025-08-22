Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office holds international conference in Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is holding an international conference in the city of Lachin titled "National Leader Heydar Aliyev – Author of the Constitution of Independent Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

The event is attended by Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Executive Secretary of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of CIS Member States Yuri Zhdanov and his deputy Abdurakhmon Khotambekov, representatives of the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Türkiye Ahmet Gokay Aktash and Mustafa Yakar, Prosecutor of the International Cooperation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Georgia Temur Tsindeliani, as well as other guests.

By a decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated December 28, 2024, the year 2025 has been declared the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty" in the country.