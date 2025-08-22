QazaqGaz completes key repairs on Central Asia-Center gas pipeline

Photo: QazaqGaz's official telegram

Kazakhstan's national company QazaqGaz has completed major repairs on a section of the Central Asia–Center (CAC) gas pipeline, enhancing its reliability and capacity. The 1134–851 km stretch of CAC-4 underwent pipe replacement and re-insulation and is now being prepared for integration with CAC-5.

