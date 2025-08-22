Uzbekistan, Qatar explore new opportunities for partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 22. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Baxtiyor Saidov was received by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar, Trend reports via the Uzbek FM's official social media.

During the talks, Saidov conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and discussed expanding Uzbekistan-Qatar cooperation in trade, investment, innovation, education, and cultural exchange. Special focus was placed on unlocking new opportunities that directly benefit the peoples of both countries.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to building a future-oriented partnership based on trust, mutual respect, and genuine friendship. Saidov underlined that Uzbekistan values Qatar as a reliable and long-term partner, expressing confidence that today’s dialogue will translate into concrete initiatives to further strengthen bilateral ties.