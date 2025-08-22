Kazakhstan reports record surge in freight volume on Middle Corridor
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Freight volume on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) has surged sixfold from 0.8 million tons in 2020 to 4.5 million tons in 2024. Container shipments notably increased due to streamlined customs automation, reducing processing times.
