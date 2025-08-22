Peoples of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan united by common history, culture, language, and religion - President Ilham Aliyev

TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, August 22. Our peoples are united by common history, culture, language, and religion, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a one-on-one meeting with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, in the city of Turkmenbashi on August 22, Trend reports.

"I recall with great pleasure our meetings with you last month in Baku, Fuzuli, and Shusha. The friendship and brotherhood between us are based on the will of our peoples. Our peoples are brothers and friends, and for centuries they have remained close to each other.

At the same time, today, thanks to your initiative, a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan will be held. I highly appreciate this; it is a very good initiative. Our peoples are united by common history, culture, language, and religion. Discussing the issues of brotherly countries in a trilateral format carries great significance, will bring many benefits, and yield excellent results," said President Ilham Aliyev.