Extremist acts undermining coexistence traditions deemed unacceptable – political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22.​ In recent years, cases of extremist content spreading on social networks have been on the rise, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

Garayev noted that certain individuals, often unaware that their actions constitute a crime, fall into religious fanaticism and share on their social media accounts posters, scenes of violence, and acts of terrorism containing calls to such actions. By doing so, they commit offenses falling under Article 167-3 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (preparation, storage, dissemination, or financing of religious extremist materials).

“Additionally, there are instances of intolerance where individuals express insulting views against other religions, sects, traditions, clothing, lifestyles, and public figures of those faiths. Such actions cause serious concern in society, inflict significant damage to the environment of tolerance, and fall under Article 283 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (incitement of national, racial, social, or religious enmity). These tendencies are most often observed among adolescents and young people whose religious or secular knowledge is not particularly strong.

Once again, we call on society to understand that in our country, where the traditions of coexistence of religions and peoples have been historically established, any actions aimed at deliberately or unknowingly undermining these values are unacceptable. Regardless of religious, national, or ethnic affiliation, no one can be subjected to persecution on these grounds, and calls to such extremist actions entail responsibility,” Garayev said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel