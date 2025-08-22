Azerbaijan highlights modern amenities in Kalbajar’s debut housing project

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 22 August 2025 15:38 (UTC +04:00)
KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, August 22.​ The first residential complex in Kalbajar will initially include 201 apartments, Nurana Babayeva, Head of the Press Service Department at the Kalbajar Restoration, Construction, and Management Service, told Trend.

''The complex covers an area of 7-8 hectares and features pavilions, children’s playgrounds, sports facilities, and other infrastructure designed to support active leisure. At the first stage, keys were handed over to 20 families.

The complex will offer two-, three-, and four-room apartments. Foundations have already been laid for the third and fourth residential complexes, with the fourth expected to become one of the city’s largest districts,'' she noted.

Babayeva added that, with the participation of the head of state, the foundation for Kalbajar City Park has also been laid. Covering around 11 hectares, the park is designed to become a major recreational space for residents and visitors.

