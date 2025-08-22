Turkmenistan showcases wide range of petrochemical products at Commodity Exchange
Additional lots included bentonite powder for drilling fluids, liquefied petroleum gas, mixed paraffin slack, and TPP D382 BF polypropylene, with individual consignments. All of them were offered under prepayment terms, primarily FCA or FOB Turkmenistan delivery points.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy