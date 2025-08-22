PASHA Holding continues to support projects implemented by ABAD

PASHA Holding remains committed to supporting projects implemented by ABAD (Ailə Biznesinə Asan Dəstək – Easy Support for Family Business), including the “Quba ABAD Factory” Production Complex and the “Sheki ABAD Ceramics and Applied Arts Center.”

ABAD was established on September 23, 2016, under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Its purpose is to promote active citizen participation in the country’s socio-economic development, foster the growth of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, increase employment levels, and support the formation of competitive family businesses.

ABAD operates on a self-financing principle and, through its regional centers, implements support projects for family businesses engaged in decorative-applied folk arts and food production. With its “from idea to shelf” approach, ABAD assists entrepreneurs in organizing the sale of produced goods and provides access to production equipment, marketing, branding and design support, accounting and legal assistance, logistics services, and specialized training. These services aim to help entrepreneurs access broader markets and improve production efficiency.

With the support of PASHA Holding, ABAD has implemented its largest projects: the “Quba ABAD Factory” Production Complex in Quba and the “Sheki ABAD Ceramics and Applied Arts Center” in Sheki.

The “Quba ABAD Factory” Production Complex, officially opened on October 11, 2018, is housed in a building originally constructed in 1956 as a “House of Culture.” After years of use, the building had fallen into disrepair. Thanks to major reconstruction and modern equipment installation, the complex now serves ABAD members across five production areas: fruit drying, dairy processing, meat processing, confectionery, and fruit and vegetable processing.

In Sheki, the “Sheki ABAD Ceramics and Applied Arts Center” was established to preserve Azerbaijan’s historic ceramics traditions, safeguard the intangible cultural heritage of handicrafts, and promote the diversity of Azerbaijani clay to the world. The center also offers training in carpet weaving and other handicrafts and has hosted several international events, including the International Ceramics Symposium.

“At PASHA Holding, we believe that supporting small and medium-sized businesses through initiatives like ABAD is crucial for fostering sustainable economic growth, creating long-term impact for society, and preserving cultural heritage,” said Jalal Gasimov, Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding. It’s also worth mentioning that until now, ABAD has supported a total of 672 family businesses.