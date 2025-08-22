Astrakhan hosts discussions on prospects for Azerbaijani-Russian economic co-op in various areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22.​ A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visited the Astrakhan Oblast of the Russian Federation on August 22, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend reports.

The delegation first paid tribute to the national leader, Heydar Aliyev, at a boulevard named in his honor, laying flowers at his monument.

During the visit, the 23rd meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Astrakhan. Ahead of the session, the co-chairs of the commission, Shahin Mustafayev for Azerbaijan and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk, held a preliminary bilateral meeting.

The full session brought together leaders and authorized representatives from both countries’ relevant state bodies to review the current state and future prospects of economic collaboration across sectors such as investment, industry, and transport-transit, as well as other joint projects.

Mustafayev and Overchuk signed the protocol of the 23rd session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia at the conclusion of the meeting.

Following the session, Mustafayev met with Astrakhan Governor Igor Babushkin to discuss ways to expand economic and trade ties between Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan Oblast.

