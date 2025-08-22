Kyrgyzstan’s microloan volume jumps in 1H2025

In the first half of 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s microcredit organizations issued over 40 billion soms ($457 million) in loans to more than 567,000 borrowers. Loan volumes rose 34 percent year-on-year, with the largest share distributed in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Chuy regions.

