Sister city relationship between Fuzuli and Arkadag opens new opportunities for cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, August 22. The establishment of sister city relations between Fuzuli and Arkadag opens new opportunities for cultural and humanitarian cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev said during a high-level meeting between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan in Turkmenbashi, Trend reports.

Highlighting that Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations are experiencing a period of growth, the head of state added: “We will continue our joint efforts to develop these relations in all areas.”