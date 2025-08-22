Lachin resident says gravestones destroyed and gold teeth extracted from bodies during occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22.​ During ongoing court proceedings at the Baku Military Court on August 22, victim Mukhtar Hashimov stated that the gravestones were destroyed, and the gold teeth were pulled from the bodies during the occupation of the Jijimli village of the Lachin district, Trend reports.

The victim said that he was forcibly displaced from the village due to the Armenian armed forces’ attacks on May 18, 1992. According to him, the Armenians killed the local shepherd Mehdi Mahammadov, while he was grazing cattle in 1989. The Armenians then extensively shelled the village in 1992, using modern arms, with the victim and his baby daughter sustained leg wounds during those attacks.

“Our gravestones were destroyed and our ancestors’ gold teeth were stolen, and the historical and religious monuments were looted,” Hashimov added.

Court proceedings are ongoing against Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel