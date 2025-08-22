Azerbaijan sees modest rise in Turkmen tourist visits in 6M2025
Tourist arrivals from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan increased slightly in the first half of the year, reaching around 15,600 visitors. Overall, the country welcomed about 1.2 million foreign nationals from 178 countries, with the majority traveling by air.
