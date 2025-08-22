Kazatomprom reports sharp decline in profit amid rising debt in 1H2025
Photo: Kazatomprom
Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan’s national atomic company, reported a 54 percent drop in net profit to 263 billion tenge ($499.7 million) for the first half of 2025. Earnings per share fell 58 percent, and consolidated revenue declined 6 percent. The company’s net debt surged 171 percent to 392 billion tenge ($744.8 million).
