Lithuania and Japan ink alliance to collaborate on museum projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. On Friday, during Acting Minister of Culture Šarūnas Birutis’s visit to Japan, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Lithuanian National Museum and the Nagoya City Museum, and this agreement marks a new stage in strengthening the Lithuania–Japan cultural partnership, Trend reports.

“The agreement signed today is the second institutional document between Lithuanian and Japanese cultural institutions. It demonstrates the strength of our ties and mutual commitment. This cooperation will continue the dialogue that strengthens our partnership and helps us better understand each other,” Minister Birutis said at the signing ceremony.

The event was attended by Dr. Rūta Kačkutė, Director General of the Lithuanian National Museum, who officially confirmed the long-term partnership together with Nagoya City Museum Director Yoshinori Kondo. Local officials and distinguished guests also joined the ceremony.

Kačkutė emphasized that the agreement opens new opportunities for knowledge exchange and cultural projects:

“This partnership is a great opportunity not only to learn from Japan’s museum professionals but also to share our own experience. The 2026 exhibition at the Nagoya City Museum will introduce Lithuanian history and culture to Japanese audiences, while the creative process with foreign partners will enrich our museum’s team. We will broaden our horizons, deepen our knowledge, think about future projects, and strengthen cultural ties between our countries," she said.

The cooperation agreement focuses on strengthening museum collaboration between Lithuania and Japan through knowledge exchange in museum studies, exhibitions, academic research, cultural heritage preservation, and professional training. These activities aim to promote mutual growth and deepen understanding between the two nations.

In accordance with the stipulations of the accord, Lithuanian experts will engage in capacity-building initiatives in Nagoya, operating under the auspices of Marta, a museum competency framework orchestrated by the Lithuanian National Museum. The initiative encompasses a comprehensive suite of training modules, symposiums, experiential internships, and immersive residencies orchestrated by global thought leaders, thereby facilitating a robust knowledge transfer paradigm that underpins the sector's holistic advancement.



The document serves a pivotal function in the orchestration of the 2026 exhibition “Lithuania—Echo of Songs in the Baltic Forests,” set to be showcased at the Nagoya City Museum post-reconstruction phase. The exhibition aims to showcase the rich tapestry of Lithuania's historical narrative and cultural heritage to an expansive demographic of Japanese stakeholders.



The synergy of cultural collaboration between Lithuania and Nagoya has been on an upward trajectory since 2023, bolstered by a consortium of Nagoya City Council members operating in an informal capacity. Among the distinguished collaborative initiatives have been a curated exhibition of archival imagery of Vilnius commemorating the city's septuagenarian milestone and a cultural exposition of Lithuania in Nagoya.

During the rest of the visit, Minister Birutis’s delegation will honor the memory of Japanese diplomat Chiune Sugihara at his memorial museum and monument in Yaotsu, Gifu Prefecture, and attend the opening of the annual Lithuania Now festival in Gifu, featuring performances by Vilnius University’s alumni folk ensemble Jievaras. On Saturday, the delegation will participate in the official Baltic Unity Day celebration at EXPO 2025 Osaka.

